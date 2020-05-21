All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:14 AM

415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2

415 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

415 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Glenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1BR/1BA Annual Furnished Rental Near Clearwater Beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 1br/1ba efficiency in Clearwater. Annual furnished rental. This well maintained unit is turnkey and furnished. You will need to bring your own bed/bedding & tv. Unit features central heat and air, hardwood floors, tile, carpet in bedroom and is move in ready! Water & trash included. Tenant responsible for electric & $15 cable box. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This unit has one parking place. Home has easy access to shops, fine dining, groceries, banks and only minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach. First months rent and equal security deposit. $60 application fee per adult for credit check, background check, income verification & rental history. Good credit is required. No evictions.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1183385?accesskey=5bcb

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4132100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have any available units?
415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have?
Some of 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 offers parking.
Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have a pool?
No, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa