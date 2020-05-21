415 North Highland Avenue, Unit 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1BR/1BA Annual Furnished Rental Near Clearwater Beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 1br/1ba efficiency in Clearwater. Annual furnished rental. This well maintained unit is turnkey and furnished. You will need to bring your own bed/bedding & tv. Unit features central heat and air, hardwood floors, tile, carpet in bedroom and is move in ready! Water & trash included. Tenant responsible for electric & $15 cable box. Sorry no pets and no smoking. This unit has one parking place. Home has easy access to shops, fine dining, groceries, banks and only minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach. First months rent and equal security deposit. $60 application fee per adult for credit check, background check, income verification & rental history. Good credit is required. No evictions.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1183385?accesskey=5bcb



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4132100)