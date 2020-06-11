All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

404 BAKER AVENUE

404 Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 Baker Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
sauna
Rare on the market for RENT!
Beautiful fully renovated HOUSE WITH POOL FOR RENT! This almost 3,000 SqFt. 3 beds/2 baths home has it all! Ideal for entertaining with an extra large dining room, double living room, split floor plan, gas kitchen ideal for preparing most delicious meals and much more such as...the entire house has a triple filtration water system, alarm system, tank less gas water heater for unlimited hot water, corner lot with full privacy on double size yard. Located in real quiet neighborhood away from busy roads and less than 5 minutes from downtown Clearwater and just a few blocks from the Golf Club! ! Please note that Google Street view still shows the old pictures of the house before the extensive remodeling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 BAKER AVENUE have any available units?
404 BAKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 BAKER AVENUE have?
Some of 404 BAKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 BAKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
404 BAKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 BAKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 404 BAKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 404 BAKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 404 BAKER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 404 BAKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 BAKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 BAKER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 404 BAKER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 404 BAKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 404 BAKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 BAKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 BAKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

