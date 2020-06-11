404 BAKER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool sauna

Rare on the market for RENT!

Beautiful fully renovated HOUSE WITH POOL FOR RENT! This almost 3,000 SqFt. 3 beds/2 baths home has it all! Ideal for entertaining with an extra large dining room, double living room, split floor plan, gas kitchen ideal for preparing most delicious meals and much more such as...the entire house has a triple filtration water system, alarm system, tank less gas water heater for unlimited hot water, corner lot with full privacy on double size yard. Located in real quiet neighborhood away from busy roads and less than 5 minutes from downtown Clearwater and just a few blocks from the Golf Club! ! Please note that Google Street view still shows the old pictures of the house before the extensive remodeling!