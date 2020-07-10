All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

381 S Mcmullen Booth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

381 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled Tradewinds condo in Safety Harbor. This second floor condo offers updated bathroom with granite countertops, updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. New carpet in bedrooms and living room. Living room has balcony overlooking green space. The location is superior, within walking/biking distance to Courtney Campbell Causeway, Downtown Safety Harbor and the new NSU Patel Campus 15 minute to airport or beach. No pets or motorcycles per association. Water sewer and trash are included. This condo has a nice pool as well. Hurry before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
