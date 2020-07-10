381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly remodeled Tradewinds condo in Safety Harbor. This second floor condo offers updated bathroom with granite countertops, updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. New carpet in bedrooms and living room. Living room has balcony overlooking green space. The location is superior, within walking/biking distance to Courtney Campbell Causeway, Downtown Safety Harbor and the new NSU Patel Campus 15 minute to airport or beach. No pets or motorcycles per association. Water sewer and trash are included. This condo has a nice pool as well. Hurry before it is gone.