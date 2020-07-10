381 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

Amenities
Newly remodeled Tradewinds condo in Safety Harbor. This second floor condo offers updated bathroom with granite countertops, updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. New carpet in bedrooms and living room. Living room has balcony overlooking green space. The location is superior, within walking/biking distance to Courtney Campbell Causeway, Downtown Safety Harbor and the new NSU Patel Campus 15 minute to airport or beach. No pets or motorcycles per association. Water sewer and trash are included. This condo has a nice pool as well. Hurry before it is gone.