Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great location! Only minutes from Safety Harbor, shopping, restaurants and local airports just a 20 minute drive. This one bedroom/one bath condo has just been painted throughout, NEW wood laminate flooring in the bedroom and living area. NEW shades throughout. Partially furnished or can be unfurnished. This unit features an Enclosed balcony and is light and bright! The community features a pool and laundry.