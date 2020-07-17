Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions. Fresh paint and new floors in the bedrooms and closets: NO CARPET IN THE UNIT! Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in St Tropez: enjoy park views of Forest Run Park from every window as natural light flows into the unit. Great room entry complete with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. The spacious first bedroom is in the front of the unit and enjoys views over the balcony. The kitchen is well appointed with Stainless Steel appliances including microwave, refrigerator with freezer drawer, dishwasher and smooth top range. The guest bath includes shower and tub combo, and the master bathroom has a spacious stand-up shower. Room for a king size bed and end tables can be found in the master bedroom, plus a large walk-in closet. There are washer/dryer hook-ups, the existing washer/dryer is there for the convenience of the tenant (not warranted or repaired by the Landlord). Per Condo Association Rules: 1 cat or dog with grown weight less than 25 lbs is allowed. Conveniently located near Curlew, easy access to US-19, shopping and restaurants, a short drive to the beaches and easily reach St Pete and Tampa work locations, schedule to see this unit today! (Small pet (1) under 25 lbs per Condo rules): $60 application fee, and a separate HOA ($100) application needed. At the time of deposit, there is a $75 tenant processing fee and a $50 pet processing fee (if required): additional pet fee required at time of move in.



