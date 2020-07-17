All apartments in Clearwater
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12

3455 Countryside Boulevard · (813) 361-3897
Location

3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions. Fresh paint and new floors in the bedrooms and closets: NO CARPET IN THE UNIT! Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in St Tropez: enjoy park views of Forest Run Park from every window as natural light flows into the unit. Great room entry complete with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. The spacious first bedroom is in the front of the unit and enjoys views over the balcony. The kitchen is well appointed with Stainless Steel appliances including microwave, refrigerator with freezer drawer, dishwasher and smooth top range. The guest bath includes shower and tub combo, and the master bathroom has a spacious stand-up shower. Room for a king size bed and end tables can be found in the master bedroom, plus a large walk-in closet. There are washer/dryer hook-ups, the existing washer/dryer is there for the convenience of the tenant (not warranted or repaired by the Landlord). Per Condo Association Rules: 1 cat or dog with grown weight less than 25 lbs is allowed. Conveniently located near Curlew, easy access to US-19, shopping and restaurants, a short drive to the beaches and easily reach St Pete and Tampa work locations, schedule to see this unit today! (Small pet (1) under 25 lbs per Condo rules): $60 application fee, and a separate HOA ($100) application needed. At the time of deposit, there is a $75 tenant processing fee and a $50 pet processing fee (if required): additional pet fee required at time of move in.

(RLNE3941143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have any available units?
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have?
Some of 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 is pet friendly.
Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 offer parking?
No, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 does not offer parking.
Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have a pool?
Yes, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 has a pool.
Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have accessible units?
No, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12 has units with dishwashers.
