Clearwater, FL
333 ISLAND WAY
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

333 ISLAND WAY

333 Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

333 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Are you looking for a winter getaway this year. This cute one bedroom has it all, location, updates, wifi, waterfront views, friendly neighbors and close to Publix and shops on the Island. Cozy and perfect for the couple that wants to spend time where it's warm and the sun shines even in the chilliest months. Don't miss out on this one. If you're looking for something a little later in the year this great spot rents off season, longer term for $1800 and you pay your own electricity. Island Estates is a self contained community with groceries, Post Office, UPS, dry cleaners, nail salon, Sushi Tu, Windward Bar & Grill, Island Way Grill, Gas/Service station, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where world famous Winter the Dolphin resides and it's an easy ride or walk to the beach. Call today for more information and a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
333 ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 333 ISLAND WAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
333 ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 333 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 333 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 333 ISLAND WAY does offer parking.
Does 333 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 ISLAND WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
No, 333 ISLAND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 333 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 333 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 333 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
