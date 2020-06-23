333 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Are you looking for a winter getaway this year. This cute one bedroom has it all, location, updates, wifi, waterfront views, friendly neighbors and close to Publix and shops on the Island. Cozy and perfect for the couple that wants to spend time where it's warm and the sun shines even in the chilliest months. Don't miss out on this one. If you're looking for something a little later in the year this great spot rents off season, longer term for $1800 and you pay your own electricity. Island Estates is a self contained community with groceries, Post Office, UPS, dry cleaners, nail salon, Sushi Tu, Windward Bar & Grill, Island Way Grill, Gas/Service station, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where world famous Winter the Dolphin resides and it's an easy ride or walk to the beach. Call today for more information and a private showing.