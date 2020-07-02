3325 SAN CARLOS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Walk to downtown Safety Harbor from the backyard of this beautiful home. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $3500 which includes the first months rent. Additional $100 added to the listed monthly rental price for lawn maintenance. Joggers , Walkers, Cyclists & Roller Bladers" Take Note ! Just South Of Downtown Safety Harbor And The Safety Harbor Spa Is This Wonderful Corner Property Flanked By Safety Harbor And Old Tampa Bay. With Multiple Public Access Boat Ramps At Your Fingertips. One Is Down The Street With Kayak-Canoe Access. With Abundant Public Parks, Conservation Areas And Natural Surroundings, You Can Enjoy A Florida Lifestyle At Its Finest ! Double French Doors Lead Into A Foyer And To The Huge Living Room With Pocket Sliders. Bedrooms Are Split Plan And The Family Room Is Open To The Kitchen With An Attached Separate Laundry Room With Wet Sink And Storage. This Home Features A Multitude Of Much Needed Closet Space And The Garage Has Its Own Air Conditioner ! "A Green Thumb" Is Evident At Every Turn With A Beautiful Landscape Of Gardens, Plantings And Fruit Trees. Easy Commute To Tampa & St Pete. Appx. 20 Min To Tampa Or St Pete/Clearwater Airports. Enjoy Living Among One Of The Best Areas. Washer and Dryer are included in this rental. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.