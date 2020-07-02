All apartments in Clearwater
3325 SAN CARLOS STREET
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:59 PM

3325 SAN CARLOS STREET

3325 San Carlos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3325 San Carlos Street, Clearwater, FL 33759
Del Oro Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Walk to downtown Safety Harbor from the backyard of this beautiful home. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $3500 which includes the first months rent. Additional $100 added to the listed monthly rental price for lawn maintenance. Joggers , Walkers, Cyclists & Roller Bladers" Take Note ! Just South Of Downtown Safety Harbor And The Safety Harbor Spa Is This Wonderful Corner Property Flanked By Safety Harbor And Old Tampa Bay. With Multiple Public Access Boat Ramps At Your Fingertips. One Is Down The Street With Kayak-Canoe Access. With Abundant Public Parks, Conservation Areas And Natural Surroundings, You Can Enjoy A Florida Lifestyle At Its Finest ! Double French Doors Lead Into A Foyer And To The Huge Living Room With Pocket Sliders. Bedrooms Are Split Plan And The Family Room Is Open To The Kitchen With An Attached Separate Laundry Room With Wet Sink And Storage. This Home Features A Multitude Of Much Needed Closet Space And The Garage Has Its Own Air Conditioner ! "A Green Thumb" Is Evident At Every Turn With A Beautiful Landscape Of Gardens, Plantings And Fruit Trees. Easy Commute To Tampa & St Pete. Appx. 20 Min To Tampa Or St Pete/Clearwater Airports. Enjoy Living Among One Of The Best Areas. Washer and Dryer are included in this rental. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have any available units?
3325 SAN CARLOS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have?
Some of 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3325 SAN CARLOS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET offers parking.
Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have a pool?
No, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 SAN CARLOS STREET has units with dishwashers.

