Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM FURNISHED HOME/RENTAL ON ISLAND ESTATES/BREATH TAKING 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF THE INTRACOSTAL, FIREPLACE, SPACIOUS LIVING, INGROUND POOL, JACUZZI AND ENJOY SOME COCKTAILS BY THE POOL AND YOUR OWN TIKI BAR. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS FULL WATER VIEWS ALONG WITH THE KITCHEN, FLORIDA ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. PARADISE LIVING!!!! 1-5 MONTHS IS $6,000 A MONTH/PLUS 13% TOURISM TAX, LAWN/POOL MAIN. INCLUDED. RENTED JANUARY, FEBRUARY, MARCH of 2020.