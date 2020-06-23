31 ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities
Nestled along the northern portion of Clearwater Beach, just steps from the Gulf of Mexico is this lovely 2 bedroom home, partially furnished, and move-in ready! Owners are asking only $2,500/month! The home features a spacious kitchen, family room, Florida room and two bedrooms with ample closet space. Situated on a corner lot, you’re a quick bike or car ride to Pier 60 along award-winning Clearwater Beach. Enjoy unforgettable sunsets, holiday firework displays and an array of entertainment. Medium-sized (36-60 lbs) allowed with prior approval. Monthly rent includes grounds/lawn care! This home is available for monthly/seasonal or annual lease terms; rates may change for monthly/seasonal leases.Don’t hesitate, call today to schedule your private viewing!