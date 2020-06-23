All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

31 ISLAND DRIVE

31 Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31 Island Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nestled along the northern portion of Clearwater Beach, just steps from the Gulf of Mexico is this lovely 2 bedroom home, partially furnished, and move-in ready! Owners are asking only $2,500/month! The home features a spacious kitchen, family room, Florida room and two bedrooms with ample closet space. Situated on a corner lot, you’re a quick bike or car ride to Pier 60 along award-winning Clearwater Beach. Enjoy unforgettable sunsets, holiday firework displays and an array of entertainment. Medium-sized (36-60 lbs) allowed with prior approval. Monthly rent includes grounds/lawn care! This home is available for monthly/seasonal or annual lease terms; rates may change for monthly/seasonal leases.Don’t hesitate, call today to schedule your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
31 ISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 31 ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include microwave, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31 ISLAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 ISLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
