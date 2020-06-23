31 ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nestled along the northern portion of Clearwater Beach, just steps from the Gulf of Mexico is this lovely 2 bedroom home, partially furnished, and move-in ready! Owners are asking only $2,500/month! The home features a spacious kitchen, family room, Florida room and two bedrooms with ample closet space. Situated on a corner lot, you’re a quick bike or car ride to Pier 60 along award-winning Clearwater Beach. Enjoy unforgettable sunsets, holiday firework displays and an array of entertainment. Medium-sized (36-60 lbs) allowed with prior approval. Monthly rent includes grounds/lawn care! This home is available for monthly/seasonal or annual lease terms; rates may change for monthly/seasonal leases.Don’t hesitate, call today to schedule your private viewing!