3010 County Road 31

Spectacular, One Of A Kind Home, Completely Updated And Remodeled In Historic Bayview. This Home Is A Must See On .24 Acres! Next To 5 Acre Bayview Nature Park With Trails And Access To A Quiet Beach & Pavilions On The Bay Waters. The Beautiful 1247 Sq Ft Main House Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Plus A 288 Sf Detached Bonus Room/guest Quarters With Ac/heat, Full Bathroom And Kitchenette. Main House 3rd Bedroom Is Perfect For An In-law Suite, Or Guest Suite With Its Own Private Exterior Entrance, Full Bathroom And Full Kitchenette. Home Is Loaded With Updates And Upgrades! Exterior Features Include New Roof, New Ac, New Gutters, Lights, And New Front And Back Patio With Pavers, New Fence, New Exterior Stain, And 10 X 10 Laundry Bldg Has New Roof & Floor With Water And Electric. The Interior Has Been Completely Remodeled And Offers Beautiful Wood Look Tile Throughout, New Interior And Exterior Doors, All New Light Fixtures, And Newly Painted Interior. The Kitchens Have Been Completely Renovated, New Custom Wood Cabinets, New Fabulous Granite Counters With Travertine Stone Backsplash, And All New Stainless Steel Appliances And Fixtures. All Bathrooms Have New Vanities, New Tile, New Glass Enclosed Shower, New Fixtures And Guest Bathroom Has A New Sliding Barn Door. This Spacious Home Offers A Wood Burning Fireplace With A New Chimney And Damper. This Is Truly A Move In Ready Home With Many Extras! Bring Your Rv Or Boat - Plenty Of Parking Space. Perfect Location, Close To Beaches!



