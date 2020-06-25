All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 28 2019 at 3:53 AM

3010 County Road 31

3010 County Road 31 · No Longer Available
Location

3010 County Road 31, Clearwater, FL 33759
Historic Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Spectacular, One Of A Kind Home, Completely Updated And Remodeled In Historic Bayview. This Home Is A Must See On .24 Acres! Next To 5 Acre Bayview Nature Park With Trails And Access To A Quiet Beach & Pavilions On The Bay Waters. The Beautiful 1247 Sq Ft Main House Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Plus A 288 Sf Detached Bonus Room/guest Quarters With Ac/heat, Full Bathroom And Kitchenette. Main House 3rd Bedroom Is Perfect For An In-law Suite, Or Guest Suite With Its Own Private Exterior Entrance, Full Bathroom And Full Kitchenette. Home Is Loaded With Updates And Upgrades! Exterior Features Include New Roof, New Ac, New Gutters, Lights, And New Front And Back Patio With Pavers, New Fence, New Exterior Stain, And 10 X 10 Laundry Bldg Has New Roof & Floor With Water And Electric. The Interior Has Been Completely Remodeled And Offers Beautiful Wood Look Tile Throughout, New Interior And Exterior Doors, All New Light Fixtures, And Newly Painted Interior. The Kitchens Have Been Completely Renovated, New Custom Wood Cabinets, New Fabulous Granite Counters With Travertine Stone Backsplash, And All New Stainless Steel Appliances And Fixtures. All Bathrooms Have New Vanities, New Tile, New Glass Enclosed Shower, New Fixtures And Guest Bathroom Has A New Sliding Barn Door. This Spacious Home Offers A Wood Burning Fireplace With A New Chimney And Damper. This Is Truly A Move In Ready Home With Many Extras! Bring Your Rv Or Boat - Plenty Of Parking Space. Perfect Location, Close To Beaches!

Listing Courtesy Of REDEFY REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 County Road 31 have any available units?
3010 County Road 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 County Road 31 have?
Some of 3010 County Road 31's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 County Road 31 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 County Road 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 County Road 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 County Road 31 is pet friendly.
Does 3010 County Road 31 offer parking?
Yes, 3010 County Road 31 offers parking.
Does 3010 County Road 31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 County Road 31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 County Road 31 have a pool?
No, 3010 County Road 31 does not have a pool.
Does 3010 County Road 31 have accessible units?
No, 3010 County Road 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 County Road 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 County Road 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
