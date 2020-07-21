30 TURNER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table guest parking lobby pet friendly sauna

Don’t miss this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom furnished condo with stunning intercoastal water views from the 7th floor. Brand new flat-top stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen. Side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door. Unit is light, bright and roomy with 1290 sq. ft. Two balconies’ overlooking the intercoastal, water views from all the windows. Master bedroom with 2 large closets, master bath with shower, 2nd bedroom with large closets and murphy bed, 2nd bath with both tub & shower. Stack washer/dryer in laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Hurricane shutters on both balconies. Heated community pool, fitness room, billiards/game room, sauna, library, huge community center with kitchen, lobby with secure building entrance, covered owner parking, guest parking, individual storage closets. Harbor Oaks is a meticulously maintained 55+ community. It’s a 5 – 10-minute walk to downtown to enjoy restaurants, entertainment, grocery/drug stores, Coachman Park, the beach ferry, short bike ride to Pinellas Trail. Just minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach! Condo will be rented furnished. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. No pet over 20 lbs.