Clearwater, FL
30 TURNER STREET
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

30 TURNER STREET

30 Turner Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
lobby
pet friendly
sauna
Don’t miss this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom furnished condo with stunning intercoastal water views from the 7th floor. Brand new flat-top stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen. Side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door. Unit is light, bright and roomy with 1290 sq. ft. Two balconies’ overlooking the intercoastal, water views from all the windows. Master bedroom with 2 large closets, master bath with shower, 2nd bedroom with large closets and murphy bed, 2nd bath with both tub & shower. Stack washer/dryer in laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Hurricane shutters on both balconies. Heated community pool, fitness room, billiards/game room, sauna, library, huge community center with kitchen, lobby with secure building entrance, covered owner parking, guest parking, individual storage closets. Harbor Oaks is a meticulously maintained 55+ community. It’s a 5 – 10-minute walk to downtown to enjoy restaurants, entertainment, grocery/drug stores, Coachman Park, the beach ferry, short bike ride to Pinellas Trail. Just minutes to beautiful Clearwater Beach! Condo will be rented furnished. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. No pet over 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

