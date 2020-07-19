All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 23 2019 at 2:54 AM

2917 Catherine Drive

2917 Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Catherine Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, formal dining room and 2 separate living areas, as well as an enclosed Florida room. The home boasts and upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Catherine Drive have any available units?
2917 Catherine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Catherine Drive have?
Some of 2917 Catherine Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Catherine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Catherine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Catherine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Catherine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Catherine Drive offer parking?
No, 2917 Catherine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Catherine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Catherine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Catherine Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Catherine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Catherine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Catherine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Catherine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Catherine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
