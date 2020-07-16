Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2844 Homewood St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2844 Homewood St
2844 Homewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2844 Homewood Street, Clearwater, FL 33759
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*COMING SOON* Updated 4/1 in Clearwater!!!!
New Kitchen
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE2813861)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2844 Homewood St have any available units?
2844 Homewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2844 Homewood St have?
Some of 2844 Homewood St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2844 Homewood St currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Homewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Homewood St pet-friendly?
No, 2844 Homewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2844 Homewood St offer parking?
No, 2844 Homewood St does not offer parking.
Does 2844 Homewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 Homewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Homewood St have a pool?
No, 2844 Homewood St does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Homewood St have accessible units?
No, 2844 Homewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Homewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 Homewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
