2832 SABER DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

2832 SABER DRIVE

2832 Saber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Saber Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't Miss the Chance to Rent this Oversized 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Pool Home in Countryside Area! This home has several possibilities, with an Additional Room that could easily be used as a 4th Bedroom or Office, 2 Separate Living Spaces, & 2 Dining Room Spaces. The Large Kitchen opens up to the larger Living Room, where you will find a Fireplace and Built In Bar. The Kitchen has a passage window going to the HUGE Screened in Patio overlooking the Pool, Spa, & 1/4 Acre Lot.

***This Home is Currently having a New Roof Installed & New Carpet Installed in the Bedrooms & Living Room.** Updated Photos Coming Soon**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 SABER DRIVE have any available units?
2832 SABER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 SABER DRIVE have?
Some of 2832 SABER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 SABER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2832 SABER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 SABER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2832 SABER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2832 SABER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2832 SABER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2832 SABER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 SABER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 SABER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2832 SABER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2832 SABER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2832 SABER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 SABER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 SABER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
