2832 SABER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't Miss the Chance to Rent this Oversized 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Pool Home in Countryside Area! This home has several possibilities, with an Additional Room that could easily be used as a 4th Bedroom or Office, 2 Separate Living Spaces, & 2 Dining Room Spaces. The Large Kitchen opens up to the larger Living Room, where you will find a Fireplace and Built In Bar. The Kitchen has a passage window going to the HUGE Screened in Patio overlooking the Pool, Spa, & 1/4 Acre Lot.



***This Home is Currently having a New Roof Installed & New Carpet Installed in the Bedrooms & Living Room.** Updated Photos Coming Soon**