This UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/2 bath is located on the 2nd floor of the Grand Bellagio at Baywatch. Granite counter tops throughout. Split bedroom floor plan. Full size washer/dryer located in the unit. Separate den can be used as an office/den or a 3rd room for guests. INCLUDES a one car garage. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, volley ball court, playground and free car wash area. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.