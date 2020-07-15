2729 VIA MURANO 420

Amenities
The Grand Venezia is a waterfront, gated community conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and schools. This 3rd floor unit is unfurnished with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. The kitchen features granite counter tops with laundry room. The spacious living/dining room has the tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has a full bath with tub/shower. The community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.