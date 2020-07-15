2729 VIA MURANO 420

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub sauna tennis court

The Grand Venezia is a waterfront, gated community conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and schools. This 3rd floor unit is unfurnished with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. The kitchen features granite counter tops with laundry room. The spacious living/dining room has the tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has a full bath with tub/shower. The community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.