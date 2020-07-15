All apartments in Clearwater
2729 VIA MURANO 420
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

2729 VIA MURANO 420

2729 Via Murano · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
The Grand Venezia is a waterfront, gated community conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and schools. This 3rd floor unit is unfurnished with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. The kitchen features granite counter tops with laundry room. The spacious living/dining room has the tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has a full bath with tub/shower. The community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have any available units?
2729 VIA MURANO 420 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have?
Some of 2729 VIA MURANO 420's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 VIA MURANO 420 currently offering any rent specials?
2729 VIA MURANO 420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 VIA MURANO 420 pet-friendly?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 offer parking?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 does not offer parking.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have a pool?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 has a pool.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have accessible units?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO 420 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO 420 has units with dishwashers.
