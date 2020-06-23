All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2729 VIA MURANO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2729 VIA MURANO
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

2729 VIA MURANO

2729 via Murano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2729 via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful second floor unit with water view. Nicely furnished (turnkey) and can be leased short term (30 days or more) when available. Located in Grand Venezia (at Baywatch) which is a gated community with wonderful amenities...gorgeous clubhouse w/business center, fitness room, pool, spa, tennis courts, outdoor grills, car washing station and walking path around the community on the water. Centrally located w/easy commutes to downtown St. Peterburg, Tampa, the airports and the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2729 VIA MURANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2729 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2729 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2729 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa