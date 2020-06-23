2729 VIA MURANO

Amenities
Beautiful second floor unit with water view. Nicely furnished (turnkey) and can be leased short term (30 days or more) when available. Located in Grand Venezia (at Baywatch) which is a gated community with wonderful amenities...gorgeous clubhouse w/business center, fitness room, pool, spa, tennis courts, outdoor grills, car washing station and walking path around the community on the water. Centrally located w/easy commutes to downtown St. Peterburg, Tampa, the airports and the beaches!