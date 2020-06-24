All apartments in Clearwater
Location

2723 via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
The Grand Venezia is a beautiful waterfront, gated property located on Tampa Bay. This 980 sq. ft. complete FURNISHED one bedroom, one bath condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining area and brand new wood laminate in the bedrooms. The den/office with French Doors can also be used as a 2nd bedroom for guests. Granite counter tops throughout kitchen with breakfast bar. Additional features include Crown molding in the living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom and foyer with 9' ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on your private balcony overlooking Tampa Bay. Nothing beats the view from this balcony! This unit is furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, tv's, linens & kitchenware and the laundry room is inside. The Grand Venezia has resort style amenities which include geo thermal heated pool/spa, sauna, lighted tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. The updated fitness center is open 24/7 featuring cardio and strength training equipment. Enjoy waking or jogging with your pet on the 1.5 mile lighted water front promenade. The guard pavilion is attended 24 hours a day. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2723 VIA CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2723 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2723 VIA CAPRI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI is pet friendly.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2723 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2723 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
