2723 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

The Grand Venezia is a beautiful waterfront, gated property located on Tampa Bay. This 980 sq. ft. complete FURNISHED one bedroom, one bath condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining area and brand new wood laminate in the bedrooms. The den/office with French Doors can also be used as a 2nd bedroom for guests. Granite counter tops throughout kitchen with breakfast bar. Additional features include Crown molding in the living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom and foyer with 9' ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage on your private balcony overlooking Tampa Bay. Nothing beats the view from this balcony! This unit is furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, tv's, linens & kitchenware and the laundry room is inside. The Grand Venezia has resort style amenities which include geo thermal heated pool/spa, sauna, lighted tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. The updated fitness center is open 24/7 featuring cardio and strength training equipment. Enjoy waking or jogging with your pet on the 1.5 mile lighted water front promenade. The guard pavilion is attended 24 hours a day. Don't miss this opportunity!