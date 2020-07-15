2713 VIA MURANO 223

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Rarely available one bedroom/one bath condo with 890 sq. ft. located at the Grand Venezia. Sit on your covered balcony overlooking Tampa Bay and watch the boats go by and the dolphins play. FURNISHED with Tommy Bahama style furntiture, tvs, kitchenware. & linens. Granite counter tops throughout. Neutral ceramic tile in the living/dining area and carpeted bedroom. 3rd floor unit with spectacular views! Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis, playground and free car wash area. 24/7 fitness center & 24 hour attended guard pavilion. Close to shopping, restaurants and Clearwater Beach. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. BBQ grills behind each building.