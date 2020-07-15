All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 28 2020 at 9:09 PM

2713 VIA MURANO 223

2713 Via Murano · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Rarely available one bedroom/one bath condo with 890 sq. ft. located at the Grand Venezia. Sit on your covered balcony overlooking Tampa Bay and watch the boats go by and the dolphins play. FURNISHED with Tommy Bahama style furntiture, tvs, kitchenware. & linens. Granite counter tops throughout. Neutral ceramic tile in the living/dining area and carpeted bedroom. 3rd floor unit with spectacular views! Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis, playground and free car wash area. 24/7 fitness center & 24 hour attended guard pavilion. Close to shopping, restaurants and Clearwater Beach. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. BBQ grills behind each building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have any available units?
2713 VIA MURANO 223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have?
Some of 2713 VIA MURANO 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 VIA MURANO 223 currently offering any rent specials?
2713 VIA MURANO 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 VIA MURANO 223 pet-friendly?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 offer parking?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 does not offer parking.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have a pool?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 has a pool.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have accessible units?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO 223 has units with dishwashers.
