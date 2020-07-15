All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:14 PM

2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B

2709 Via Cipriani · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Great second-floor condo located in Waterfront Community "Grand Bellagio at Baywatch". Two bedrooms, two full baths, granite countertops, dual sinks, eat-in kitchen. The living room has a Fireplace.Laundry Room washer and dryer. The Grand Bellagio community features 9000 sq. ft. clubhouse; heated pool and spa; poolside cabanas, 24/7 fitness center; tanning bed; redwood sauna; 1.5 miles lighted walking path along the water for moonlight walks; tennis court; sand volleyball court, playground, BBQ grills at each building, car wash and vacuum. Marina has the 50 footseparate association with boat slips for sale or rent; accomm50-foot yachts, boat lifts with water & electric service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have any available units?
2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have?
Some of 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B currently offering any rent specials?
2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B pet-friendly?
No, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B offer parking?
No, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B does not offer parking.
Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have a pool?
Yes, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B has a pool.
Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have accessible units?
No, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B does not have units with dishwashers.
