2709 VIA CIPRIANI 532B

Amenities
Great second-floor condo located in Waterfront Community "Grand Bellagio at Baywatch". Two bedrooms, two full baths, granite countertops, dual sinks, eat-in kitchen. The living room has a Fireplace.Laundry Room washer and dryer. The Grand Bellagio community features 9000 sq. ft. clubhouse; heated pool and spa; poolside cabanas, 24/7 fitness center; tanning bed; redwood sauna; 1.5 miles lighted walking path along the water for moonlight walks; tennis court; sand volleyball court, playground, BBQ grills at each building, car wash and vacuum. Marina has the 50 footseparate association with boat slips for sale or rent; accomm50-foot yachts, boat lifts with water & electric service.