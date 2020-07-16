2705 Countryside Blvd Apt 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled into the pristine Bryn Mawr community in countryside, this 1/1 will go quickly & is a must see! Entirely renovated with large Tile flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. This unit boasts an enormous walk in closet w/ Washer & Dryer hookups, lots of storage, & an entry way office nook very uncommon in one bedrooms. Large screened in Lanai & energy efficient windows span the back of the home. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, sewer, covered parking, & pool access. No Motorcycles or work trucks/vans allowed.



available for a Late June 2019 move in.