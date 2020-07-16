All apartments in Clearwater
2705 Countryside Blvd Apt 105
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

2705 Countryside Blvd Apt 105

2705 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled into the pristine Bryn Mawr community in countryside, this 1/1 will go quickly & is a must see! Entirely renovated with large Tile flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. This unit boasts an enormous walk in closet w/ Washer & Dryer hookups, lots of storage, & an entry way office nook very uncommon in one bedrooms. Large screened in Lanai & energy efficient windows span the back of the home. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, sewer, covered parking, & pool access. No Motorcycles or work trucks/vans allowed.

Call for a showing today, available for a Late June 2019 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

