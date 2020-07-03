All apartments in Clearwater
2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N

2677 Clubhouse Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2677 Clubhouse Drive North, Clearwater, FL 33761
Clubhouse Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location location location. Welcome to Clubhouse Estates located in Countryside. This solid block home has been updated throughout. The kitchen offers beautiful new cabinetry with granite countertops and Kenmore stainless steel appliances! Security system inside/outside home. Master bath features double vanity with granite! Custom LED lighting with dimming throughout the home, fresh paint , new lumber grey tile floor, new carpet.This house has a split floor plan that makes for easy entertaining. Home offers sliding glass windows that lead to a fenced in backyard with a beautiful pool. Close to the beaches, fine dining & shopping. Flood Zone X - no flood insurance required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have any available units?
2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have?
Some of 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.

