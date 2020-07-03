2677 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE N

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Location location location. Welcome to Clubhouse Estates located in Countryside. This solid block home has been updated throughout. The kitchen offers beautiful new cabinetry with granite countertops and Kenmore stainless steel appliances! Security system inside/outside home. Master bath features double vanity with granite! Custom LED lighting with dimming throughout the home, fresh paint , new lumber grey tile floor, new carpet.This house has a split floor plan that makes for easy entertaining. Home offers sliding glass windows that lead to a fenced in backyard with a beautiful pool. Close to the beaches, fine dining & shopping. Flood Zone X - no flood insurance required!