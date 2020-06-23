2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Looking for a Spacious THREE BEDROOM? **COMPLETELY RENOVATED** maintenance-free Countryside ground floor condo - walk to mall, library, recreation center, restaurants, entertainment! 3bd/2ba w/uber functional 3-way split floor plan creates privacy by design. Only room not completely renovated was kitchen! However, it has Open Concept w/LOADS of storage, large eat-in area, new appliances (even tho cabinets are original, they're in great condition, & counters have been updated). Great room features newly renovated HGTV style wood burning fireplace + wall of sliding glass doors leading to enormous screened lanai w/FRESHLY LAID TILE & FRESH WHITE PAINT + view of green grass, trees, & lake! MB suite sure to impress – it is HUGE, also w/ sliders to lanai, gigantic walk-in closet w/Cali-style build-out. Both MB + Hall bath just renovated, head to toe!! You’ll enjoy in-unit laundry ROOM w/ GE front-loading washer/dryer! Includes 3 hall closets, + exterior storage closet! BRAND NEW updates: x42 recessed lights w/Dimmers, fresh paint, porcelain plank wood grain flooring, 5” baseboard, custom blinds on all windows, fresh knockdown on ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, professionally deep cleaned. *Rent includes water/sewer/trash/basic cable (& ext maintenance) 1 covered parking spot + Pool/tennis courts. No pets *Move-in expenses are 1st month's rent + security deposit unless credit issues dictate otherwise; $75 app fee/adult to listing agent (also owner), then $100 app fee/total for HOA approval.