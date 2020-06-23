All apartments in Clearwater
2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

2673 Sabal Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2673 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL 33761
Misty Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Looking for a Spacious THREE BEDROOM? **COMPLETELY RENOVATED** maintenance-free Countryside ground floor condo - walk to mall, library, recreation center, restaurants, entertainment! 3bd/2ba w/uber functional 3-way split floor plan creates privacy by design. Only room not completely renovated was kitchen! However, it has Open Concept w/LOADS of storage, large eat-in area, new appliances (even tho cabinets are original, they're in great condition, & counters have been updated). Great room features newly renovated HGTV style wood burning fireplace + wall of sliding glass doors leading to enormous screened lanai w/FRESHLY LAID TILE & FRESH WHITE PAINT + view of green grass, trees, & lake! MB suite sure to impress – it is HUGE, also w/ sliders to lanai, gigantic walk-in closet w/Cali-style build-out. Both MB + Hall bath just renovated, head to toe!! You’ll enjoy in-unit laundry ROOM w/ GE front-loading washer/dryer! Includes 3 hall closets, + exterior storage closet! BRAND NEW updates: x42 recessed lights w/Dimmers, fresh paint, porcelain plank wood grain flooring, 5” baseboard, custom blinds on all windows, fresh knockdown on ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, professionally deep cleaned. *Rent includes water/sewer/trash/basic cable (& ext maintenance) 1 covered parking spot + Pool/tennis courts. No pets *Move-in expenses are 1st month's rent + security deposit unless credit issues dictate otherwise; $75 app fee/adult to listing agent (also owner), then $100 app fee/total for HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2673 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
