The most space with the best amenities! Enjoy the privacy and security of this gated community while only minutes from FL-580 and US-19 so you’re always just a short drive from everything. Plantation shutters on all windows to add style and help keep utility bills low, leaving more money in your pockets to spend on the things that matter most. Mix meals and memories in the remodeled kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances and modern finishes to inspire even novice chefs and a sliding glass door leading to the expansive screened in patio ideal for lunch parties or drinks with friends. Private balconies off the second and third floor East side bedrooms will brighten early mornings with views of the community Pebble Lake inspiring plans for afternoons spent fishing, kayaking, and so much more. Ready for immediate move in, you don’t want to miss this - schedule your private showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2652-sabal-springs-dr-unit-4 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.