All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4

2652 Sabal Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2652 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The most space with the best amenities! Enjoy the privacy and security of this gated community while only minutes from FL-580 and US-19 so you’re always just a short drive from everything. Plantation shutters on all windows to add style and help keep utility bills low, leaving more money in your pockets to spend on the things that matter most. Mix meals and memories in the remodeled kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances and modern finishes to inspire even novice chefs and a sliding glass door leading to the expansive screened in patio ideal for lunch parties or drinks with friends. Private balconies off the second and third floor East side bedrooms will brighten early mornings with views of the community Pebble Lake inspiring plans for afternoons spent fishing, kayaking, and so much more. Ready for immediate move in, you don’t want to miss this - schedule your private showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2652-sabal-springs-dr-unit-4 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have any available units?
2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have?
Some of 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 Sabal Springs Dr Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa