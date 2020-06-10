2630 PEARCE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board sauna

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath turn key condo. Fifth floor condo with 2 balconies. Tastefully decorated. Updated kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets with plenty of storage space. There is a balcony off of the living room and dining room. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Master bedroom is a nice size with two closets and en suite bath. This building is a 55 plus and NO PETS. This unit comes with covered parking. Seville condos offers a heated community pool, fitness room, club house, shuffle board, billiard room and party rooms and sauna.