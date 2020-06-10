All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2630 PEARCE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2630 PEARCE DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:37 AM

2630 PEARCE DRIVE

2630 Pearce Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2630 Pearce Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
sauna
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath turn key condo. Fifth floor condo with 2 balconies. Tastefully decorated. Updated kitchen with granite counters and newer cabinets with plenty of storage space. There is a balcony off of the living room and dining room. Great floor plan with split bedrooms. Master bedroom is a nice size with two closets and en suite bath. This building is a 55 plus and NO PETS. This unit comes with covered parking. Seville condos offers a heated community pool, fitness room, club house, shuffle board, billiard room and party rooms and sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have any available units?
2630 PEARCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have?
Some of 2630 PEARCE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 PEARCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2630 PEARCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 PEARCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 PEARCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 PEARCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa