All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2614 Velventos Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2614 Velventos Dr.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

2614 Velventos Dr.

2614 Velventos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2614 Velventos Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent Clearwater Pool Home - Beautiful 2 story pool home nestled on a corner lot that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3,215 square feet and a 3 car garage. This Immaculate home has so much charm and upgrades to offer. *11 ft high ceilings *Formal living and dining room with Turkish marble flooring and glass sliding doors. *Chefs style kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless Thermadore appliances, gas cook top range, tile backsplash and double center islands. * Open concept floor plan with an easy flow into the dinette area and family room. *Crown molding throughout, *Turkish Marble floors on main level. *Executive office with French doors and Turkish Marble floors, Main level oversized master bedroom with marble floors, ceiling fan, crown molding, recessed lights, huge walk-in custom master closet with built-in shelving, center island & private master suite that features Marble floors, custom cabinets, dual vanities, granite counter tops, wainscoting, claw tub, recessed lights and glass enclosed shower. *Other features about this home are large laundry room with utility sink, custom cabinets and folding area, *Hardwood floors throughout second floor, Screened-in lanai with lots of covered seating area and in-ground pool that overlooks private fenced-in yard and professional landscaping throughout & yard maintenance. *Quiet neighborhood with only 12 houses, * Pond views, Gated community & convenient to schools, shopping & great restaurants. *Only 10 minutes from Florida's top rated gulf beaches & close to US-19.

(RLNE4945053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Velventos Dr. have any available units?
2614 Velventos Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Velventos Dr. have?
Some of 2614 Velventos Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Velventos Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Velventos Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Velventos Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Velventos Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2614 Velventos Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Velventos Dr. offers parking.
Does 2614 Velventos Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Velventos Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Velventos Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Velventos Dr. has a pool.
Does 2614 Velventos Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2614 Velventos Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Velventos Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Velventos Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa