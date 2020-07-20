2614 Velventos Dr.

Amenities

Magnificent Clearwater Pool Home - Beautiful 2 story pool home nestled on a corner lot that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3,215 square feet and a 3 car garage. This Immaculate home has so much charm and upgrades to offer. *11 ft high ceilings *Formal living and dining room with Turkish marble flooring and glass sliding doors. *Chefs style kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless Thermadore appliances, gas cook top range, tile backsplash and double center islands. * Open concept floor plan with an easy flow into the dinette area and family room. *Crown molding throughout, *Turkish Marble floors on main level. *Executive office with French doors and Turkish Marble floors, Main level oversized master bedroom with marble floors, ceiling fan, crown molding, recessed lights, huge walk-in custom master closet with built-in shelving, center island & private master suite that features Marble floors, custom cabinets, dual vanities, granite counter tops, wainscoting, claw tub, recessed lights and glass enclosed shower. *Other features about this home are large laundry room with utility sink, custom cabinets and folding area, *Hardwood floors throughout second floor, Screened-in lanai with lots of covered seating area and in-ground pool that overlooks private fenced-in yard and professional landscaping throughout & yard maintenance. *Quiet neighborhood with only 12 houses, * Pond views, Gated community & convenient to schools, shopping & great restaurants. *Only 10 minutes from Florida's top rated gulf beaches & close to US-19.



(RLNE4945053)