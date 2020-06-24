2577 Hidden Cove Ln

Amenities

Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 his lovely town home is perfect for anyone looking for a 2/2.5 in the Clearwater area. It offers a spacious floor plan and has a community pool. There is also a separate utilities/laundry room for your convenience-plus, the washer and dryer are included in the rent! There are plenty of restaurants and shopping plazas around. The Clearwater Beach and Honeymoon Island are just short car rides away. Call today to schedule a private showing. This property won't last long!