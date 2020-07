Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

Nice 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome. Freshly Painted throughout the property. Open Living Area on the First Level with eating space in Kitchen. Half Bathroom. Both Bedrooms on the Second Level with Full Bathroom and Utility Room with Washer & Dryer. This Community is located in the heart of Pinellas County, close to US 19 and minutes to the Morningside Recreation Center which has Swimming, Tennis plus Playground. Minutes to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment.