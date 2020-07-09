All apartments in Clearwater
2552 Sea Wind Way
2552 Sea Wind Way

2552 Sea Wind Way · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Sea Wind Way, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom townhome in GREAT Clearwater location. From the moment you walk up you re greeted with your private front porch. Upon entering the home there is a half bath immediately to the left followed by the kitchen. The kitchen has a closet pantry, plenty of cabinets for storage, breakfast bar and all matching appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave). Past the kitchen, you will notice a large dining room and living room combo with sliding glass doors leading toa little outdoor covered patio. Upstairs the bedrooms are both great sizes with plenty of natural light. The laundry room is located upstairs as well for your convenience. The unit doesn't back up to any busy streets and is very quiet. Each unit gets 1 assigned parking spot and 1 guest spot next to that space, and visitors parking for no overnight guests. Sunset Pointe community offers many amenities such as a pool, outdoor patio area, playground is close to shopping, US 19, the best-rated beach in the country, Clearwater Beach, and much more. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/6gt9zJT7SMI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Sea Wind Way have any available units?
2552 Sea Wind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Sea Wind Way have?
Some of 2552 Sea Wind Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Sea Wind Way currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Sea Wind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Sea Wind Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Sea Wind Way is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Sea Wind Way offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Sea Wind Way offers parking.
Does 2552 Sea Wind Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 Sea Wind Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Sea Wind Way have a pool?
Yes, 2552 Sea Wind Way has a pool.
Does 2552 Sea Wind Way have accessible units?
No, 2552 Sea Wind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Sea Wind Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 Sea Wind Way has units with dishwashers.

