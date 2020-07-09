2552 Sea Wind Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom townhome in GREAT Clearwater location. From the moment you walk up you re greeted with your private front porch. Upon entering the home there is a half bath immediately to the left followed by the kitchen. The kitchen has a closet pantry, plenty of cabinets for storage, breakfast bar and all matching appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave). Past the kitchen, you will notice a large dining room and living room combo with sliding glass doors leading toa little outdoor covered patio. Upstairs the bedrooms are both great sizes with plenty of natural light. The laundry room is located upstairs as well for your convenience. The unit doesn't back up to any busy streets and is very quiet. Each unit gets 1 assigned parking spot and 1 guest spot next to that space, and visitors parking for no overnight guests. Sunset Pointe community offers many amenities such as a pool, outdoor patio area, playground is close to shopping, US 19, the best-rated beach in the country, Clearwater Beach, and much more. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/6gt9zJT7SMI