255 DOLPHIN POINT

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator bbq/grill microwave

*AVAILABLE JULY*NEW TO THE MARKET!*3 MONTH MIN*WATERFRONT POOL w/SUNSET and Sightings of Dolphins Daily*UPDATED TURN-KEY* 1BDRM/1BA EASY ACCESS 2nd floor(take elevator or walk) LARGE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT includes-water, trash,cable,internet *LIVE IN PARADISE NEXT TO THE RATED #1 BEACH IN THE NATION.ONCE YOU LIVE HERE ITS HARD TO LEAVE WITH ALL THE ACTIVITIES AND CONVENIENCES such as; grocery, banks, restaurants,church,gas station etc.THIS LARGE 1BEDROOM CLEAN CONDO COMES FULLY FURNISHED with PLANK TILED FLOORS(no carpet)- YOU WILL FIND PLENTY OF FINE AND CASUAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING,AND ACTIVITIES SUCH AS; CHARTER FISHING, DINNER CRUISES, DOLPHIN SPOTTING ---COME RELAX YOU DESERVE IT! RATES VARY BY PEAK & OFF PEAK SEASON CALL AGENT- RATES INCLUDE; WATER/TRASH/CABLE/INTERNET JUST COME AND ENJOY.IT'S EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED. SEASONAL RATE JAN-APRIL $2095/ OFF SEASON RATE $1500(rate +13% tax ) LONG TERM PAYS ELECTRIC