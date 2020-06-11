2545 HARN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Readyto rent Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse in desirable Waterford Townhomes. Large end unit with magnificent open concept plan. Naturally bright with lots of light. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless Whirpool GOLD kitchen applicances. Polished wood and ceramic tile floors downstairs, carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Townhouse is freshly painted with all new light fixtures. Conveniently located close to shopping and bridge access to Tampa and St. Pete. First month and security deposit only required with approved $225 application fee ($75 pre-approval/$150 background).