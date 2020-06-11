All apartments in Clearwater
2545 HARN BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2545 HARN BOULEVARD

2545 Harn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2545 Harn Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Readyto rent Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse in desirable Waterford Townhomes. Large end unit with magnificent open concept plan. Naturally bright with lots of light. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless Whirpool GOLD kitchen applicances. Polished wood and ceramic tile floors downstairs, carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Townhouse is freshly painted with all new light fixtures. Conveniently located close to shopping and bridge access to Tampa and St. Pete. First month and security deposit only required with approved $225 application fee ($75 pre-approval/$150 background).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have any available units?
2545 HARN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2545 HARN BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 HARN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2545 HARN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 HARN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 HARN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 HARN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
