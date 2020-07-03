252 DOLPHIN POINT

Amenities

This is a great opportunity to live on Island Estates, a short walk away from the Clearwater Aquarium Publix Island Way Grill and Clearwater beach. This single family waterfront residence is one of few by the beach that is located on the ground level. It has 3 bedrooms and and 2 bathrooms, that share a jacuzzi tub and shower. The master bedroom has waterfront views through double sliding glass doors that lead out to a private waterfront patio. Enjoy each morning sipping coffee while watching local wildlife and dolphins swim by. The large family room/ great room are area is open to the kitchen and a florida room. The Florida room includes a full wet bar and triple sliding glass doors which leads out to a patio and private dock. There is a laundry room inside the unit which includes washer and dryer. The residence also includes a private courtyard and and attached one car garage with an additional storage/workshop area.

The property is currently furnished with all utilities and internet available a short term furnished option is available. A long term furnished option without utilities can be available and negotiated as well. For an additional fee this property can include the boat dock located in the car of the property. This dock with lift can accommodate a boat over 40 feet in length, inquire within

If this sounds like a good life style for you, please make an appointment to see the property.