All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 252 DOLPHIN POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
252 DOLPHIN POINT
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

252 DOLPHIN POINT

252 Dolphin Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

252 Dolphin Point, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is a great opportunity to live on Island Estates, a short walk away from the Clearwater Aquarium Publix Island Way Grill and Clearwater beach. This single family waterfront residence is one of few by the beach that is located on the ground level. It has 3 bedrooms and and 2 bathrooms, that share a jacuzzi tub and shower. The master bedroom has waterfront views through double sliding glass doors that lead out to a private waterfront patio. Enjoy each morning sipping coffee while watching local wildlife and dolphins swim by. The large family room/ great room are area is open to the kitchen and a florida room. The Florida room includes a full wet bar and triple sliding glass doors which leads out to a patio and private dock. There is a laundry room inside the unit which includes washer and dryer. The residence also includes a private courtyard and and attached one car garage with an additional storage/workshop area.
The property is currently furnished with all utilities and internet available a short term furnished option is available. A long term furnished option without utilities can be available and negotiated as well. For an additional fee this property can include the boat dock located in the car of the property. This dock with lift can accommodate a boat over 40 feet in length, inquire within
If this sounds like a good life style for you, please make an appointment to see the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have any available units?
252 DOLPHIN POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have?
Some of 252 DOLPHIN POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 DOLPHIN POINT currently offering any rent specials?
252 DOLPHIN POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 DOLPHIN POINT pet-friendly?
No, 252 DOLPHIN POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT offer parking?
Yes, 252 DOLPHIN POINT offers parking.
Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 DOLPHIN POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have a pool?
Yes, 252 DOLPHIN POINT has a pool.
Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have accessible units?
No, 252 DOLPHIN POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 252 DOLPHIN POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 DOLPHIN POINT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa