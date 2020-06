Amenities

SPACIOUS IS THE WORD TO DESCRIBE THIS 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. THIS END UNIT IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT. UNIT FEATURES ALL LAMINATED FLOORING ON THE LOWER LEVEL. LARGE AREA OFF KITCHEN CAN BE USED AS DINING AREA OR FAMILY ROOM. PANTRY CLOSET AND UNDER STAIRWELL STORAGE CLOSET FOR ADDED STORAGE. HALF BATH DOWN STAIRS FOR GUESTS. UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS. FULL BATH IN MASTER BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER WITH DOUBLE WALL CLOSET. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER UPSTAIRS. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER GIVES YOU EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA OR NORTH-SOUTH COUNTY. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE MORINGSIDE REC COMPLEX WHICH HAS JUST BEEN REMODELED. HARD TO FIND A 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE THIS SIZE FOR THE PRICE.