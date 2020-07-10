2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, brand new two bedroom / two and half bath townhome at Towns at Belleair Grove, a gated community. This former model home features many upgrades, high ceilings and an open floor plan. Engineered wood floors downstairs and carpeted bedrooms and loft / bonus room upstairs. Living / dining room combo with sliders to an outdoor patio. Large kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances and access to the attached one-car garage. Master bedroom with double closets and master bathroom featuring double sinks, granite counters, and a huge walk-in shower. Upstairs laundry area includes full-sized washer and dryer. MI energy efficient home with very low monthly utility costs. ADT security and video/audio doorbell. The complex has a pool and rent includes water, sewer, and trash. This unit is listed for sale and for rent, whichever happens first. Available the middle of October.