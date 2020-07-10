All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE

2494 Golden Pasture Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2494 Golden Pasture Cir, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, brand new two bedroom / two and half bath townhome at Towns at Belleair Grove, a gated community. This former model home features many upgrades, high ceilings and an open floor plan. Engineered wood floors downstairs and carpeted bedrooms and loft / bonus room upstairs. Living / dining room combo with sliders to an outdoor patio. Large kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances and access to the attached one-car garage. Master bedroom with double closets and master bathroom featuring double sinks, granite counters, and a huge walk-in shower. Upstairs laundry area includes full-sized washer and dryer. MI energy efficient home with very low monthly utility costs. ADT security and video/audio doorbell. The complex has a pool and rent includes water, sewer, and trash. This unit is listed for sale and for rent, whichever happens first. Available the middle of October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have any available units?
2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2494 GOLDEN PASTURE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
