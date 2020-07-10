All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE

2460 Northside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2460 Northside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1250 per month for Year lease.Lease INCLUDES water, sewer, trash,Cable,Hoa fees.Well maintained home in a nice quiet community. This is an end unit with 2 extra windows. Great natural light. New energy efficient windows an Hurricane shutters if needed.Nice open floor plan. Plenty of storage in the kitchen cabinets. Florida room has inside utility room and extra storage.Washer and Dryer are included for you! Both bedrooms have walk in closets. This home has a new air conditioner and new baths and new floors as well as hurricane covers for all the windows. All ages are welcome. New Wood plank style floors and updated baths. Freshly painted. Close to everything!!! Move in requires a background check and approval from HOA.($100 application fee with HOA) 1 year lease. security and the first month’s rent is required for move in. (Total of $2,500 for move in) . NO Pets No smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa