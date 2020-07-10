2460 NORTHSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

$1250 per month for Year lease.Lease INCLUDES water, sewer, trash,Cable,Hoa fees.Well maintained home in a nice quiet community. This is an end unit with 2 extra windows. Great natural light. New energy efficient windows an Hurricane shutters if needed.Nice open floor plan. Plenty of storage in the kitchen cabinets. Florida room has inside utility room and extra storage.Washer and Dryer are included for you! Both bedrooms have walk in closets. This home has a new air conditioner and new baths and new floors as well as hurricane covers for all the windows. All ages are welcome. New Wood plank style floors and updated baths. Freshly painted. Close to everything!!! Move in requires a background check and approval from HOA.($100 application fee with HOA) 1 year lease. security and the first month’s rent is required for move in. (Total of $2,500 for move in) . NO Pets No smoking home.