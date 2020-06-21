All apartments in Clearwater
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD

2452 Enterprise Road · (727) 642-7985
Location

2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL 33763

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2010 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo. Kitchen with newer appliances, large pantry and breakfast bar! Nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Huge Florida Room with extra storage closet. Community heated pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, trashed basic cable is included in rent. Great countryside location with easy commuting to Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater & St Pete. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, area mall, and close to the world famous Clearwater Beach!! 1 small pet under 25 lbs is ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

