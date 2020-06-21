2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD.

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo. Kitchen with newer appliances, large pantry and breakfast bar! Nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Huge Florida Room with extra storage closet. Community heated pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, trashed basic cable is included in rent. Great countryside location with easy commuting to Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Clearwater & St Pete. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, area mall, and close to the world famous Clearwater Beach!! 1 small pet under 25 lbs is ok.