231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE

LUXURIOUS and gated Moorings of Sand Key Beach offers exclusivity & exceptional value for boaters used to the very best. Low-maintenance community allows you to lock it and go, but you will want to stay & play! The Moorings of Sand Key is the only single family 24 hour manned gated waterfront community on Sand Key. Gorgeous waterfront elegance! Florida-style 2 bed, 2 bath newer home with panoramic water views and mature landscaping. Enjoy a wonderful open plan with high ceilings and light streaming through the abundant windows. The updated kitchen is complete with solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious breakfast nook. The master bedroom has gorgeous water views. A double-split plan gives each bedroom its privacy. Generous dock with 9,000 lbs. lift, deep protected water, and easy access with no fixed bridges to the Gulf of Mexico. Watch dolphins swimming by from your split level screened-in patio. This home was built on a slab with block and has a high elevation, which keeps your insurance costs at a low. End unit with wider lot to enjoy more privacy. Landscaping and ground maintenance included. Short walking distance to the beach, access located right across from the guard house.