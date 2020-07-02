All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE

231 Sand Key Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LUXURIOUS and gated Moorings of Sand Key Beach offers exclusivity & exceptional value for boaters used to the very best. Low-maintenance community allows you to lock it and go, but you will want to stay & play! The Moorings of Sand Key is the only single family 24 hour manned gated waterfront community on Sand Key. Gorgeous waterfront elegance! Florida-style 2 bed, 2 bath newer home with panoramic water views and mature landscaping. Enjoy a wonderful open plan with high ceilings and light streaming through the abundant windows. The updated kitchen is complete with solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious breakfast nook. The master bedroom has gorgeous water views. A double-split plan gives each bedroom its privacy. Generous dock with 9,000 lbs. lift, deep protected water, and easy access with no fixed bridges to the Gulf of Mexico. Watch dolphins swimming by from your split level screened-in patio. This home was built on a slab with block and has a high elevation, which keeps your insurance costs at a low. End unit with wider lot to enjoy more privacy. Landscaping and ground maintenance included. Short walking distance to the beach, access located right across from the guard house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have any available units?
231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have?
Some of 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

