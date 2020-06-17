2110 BEECHER ROAD

Amenities

beautiful lake home! stunning Florida sunsets! nature-lovers sit on your dock and watch the ducks, and birds. kyack, sail and more steps away from your backyard Family friendly heart of the home kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances opens to the large living room. PLUSa large family room, separate laundry room, a very large 2 car garage (462sf), extra parking space for 6 cars, an all home water conditioner, a sauna, a new roof with special secure anchors, a new patio area and more... Quiet neighborhood, 20 min drive to the nicest Clearwater Beach, 30 min plus to Tampa and Saint Pete, 10 min to all the main shopping centers.