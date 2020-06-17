All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 BEECHER ROAD

2110 Beecher Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Beecher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763
Spring Lake South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
sauna
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
APPLICATION IN PROCESS
beautiful lake home! stunning Florida sunsets! nature-lovers sit on your dock and watch the ducks, and birds. kyack, sail and more steps away from your backyard Family friendly heart of the home kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances opens to the large living room. PLUSa large family room, separate laundry room, a very large 2 car garage (462sf), extra parking space for 6 cars, an all home water conditioner, a sauna, a new roof with special secure anchors, a new patio area and more... Quiet neighborhood, 20 min drive to the nicest Clearwater Beach, 30 min plus to Tampa and Saint Pete, 10 min to all the main shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have any available units?
2110 BEECHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have?
Some of 2110 BEECHER ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 BEECHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2110 BEECHER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 BEECHER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2110 BEECHER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2110 BEECHER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 BEECHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have a pool?
No, 2110 BEECHER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2110 BEECHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 BEECHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 BEECHER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
