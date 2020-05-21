2080 BRENDLA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range. Upon entering there is a formal living, formal dining room, Den, Updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, NEW Range and Newer Stainless steel appliances and Granite Counters. NEW laminate flooring throughout, Updated Bathrooms and 2 sets of Slider doors lead you out into a large COVERED FLORIDA ROOM and HUGE Fenced PVC Yard. Bring your Boat-there is a double gate access for parking in the back yard. So close to either Clearwater or Dunedin Beach*activities always going on in Delightful Dunedin and many things to offer at Clearwater Beach. Great size home with the privacy you need of an in-law suite. (first/last/security/credit check) Pets considered on case by case basis