2080 BRENDLA ROAD

Amenities
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range. Upon entering there is a formal living, formal dining room, Den, Updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, NEW Range and Newer Stainless steel appliances and Granite Counters. NEW laminate flooring throughout, Updated Bathrooms and 2 sets of Slider doors lead you out into a large COVERED FLORIDA ROOM and HUGE Fenced PVC Yard. Bring your Boat-there is a double gate access for parking in the back yard. So close to either Clearwater or Dunedin Beach*activities always going on in Delightful Dunedin and many things to offer at Clearwater Beach. Great size home with the privacy you need of an in-law suite. (first/last/security/credit check) Pets considered on case by case basis