Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

2080 BRENDLA ROAD

2080 Brendla Road · (727) 463-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL 33755
Windsor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range. Upon entering there is a formal living, formal dining room, Den, Updated kitchen with soft close cabinets, NEW Range and Newer Stainless steel appliances and Granite Counters. NEW laminate flooring throughout, Updated Bathrooms and 2 sets of Slider doors lead you out into a large COVERED FLORIDA ROOM and HUGE Fenced PVC Yard. Bring your Boat-there is a double gate access for parking in the back yard. So close to either Clearwater or Dunedin Beach*activities always going on in Delightful Dunedin and many things to offer at Clearwater Beach. Great size home with the privacy you need of an in-law suite. (first/last/security/credit check) Pets considered on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have any available units?
2080 BRENDLA ROAD has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have?
Some of 2080 BRENDLA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 BRENDLA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2080 BRENDLA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 BRENDLA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have a pool?
No, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 BRENDLA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 BRENDLA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
