207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

207 Mcmullen Booth Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

207 Mcmullen Booth Rd S, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom condo is close to all restaurants, shopping, Tampa International Airport and Clearwater St Pete Airport. Close to major roads and Clearwater Beach. Just freshly painted and all new carpeting. Also new air condition and hot water heater. From living room go thru sliding door to screened balcony with storage room. Community features heated pool and coin operated laundry. In just minutes you can be at jets rentals on Tampa Bay. Great location. Assigned parking spot #200 Great place to live. Make appointment to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
