207 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

This 2 bedroom condo is close to all restaurants, shopping, Tampa International Airport and Clearwater St Pete Airport. Close to major roads and Clearwater Beach. Just freshly painted and all new carpeting. Also new air condition and hot water heater. From living room go thru sliding door to screened balcony with storage room. Community features heated pool and coin operated laundry. In just minutes you can be at jets rentals on Tampa Bay. Great location. Assigned parking spot #200 Great place to live. Make appointment to see it today.