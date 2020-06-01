All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2061 Butternut Cir W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2061 Butternut Cir W
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

2061 Butternut Cir W

2061 Butternut Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2061 Butternut Circle West, Clearwater, FL 33763
Charter Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with tons of great features. Oversized corner lot with a pool that includes a slide and diving board, and mature oak trees! Great Room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and exposed brick. Split bedroom plan with a huge screened in porch that overlooks the pool. A breakfast bar with a formal dining room or breakfast area, formal living room and family room all contribute to make this floor plan incredibly functional and livable! Also has Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. Located in the heart of Clearwater for easy access to airport, beaches, shopping, and more! Pets may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Rent includes pool, lawn service and pest control. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities, trash and cable / internet.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Butternut Cir W have any available units?
2061 Butternut Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Butternut Cir W have?
Some of 2061 Butternut Cir W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Butternut Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Butternut Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Butternut Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Butternut Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Butternut Cir W offer parking?
No, 2061 Butternut Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 2061 Butternut Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 Butternut Cir W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Butternut Cir W have a pool?
Yes, 2061 Butternut Cir W has a pool.
Does 2061 Butternut Cir W have accessible units?
No, 2061 Butternut Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Butternut Cir W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Butternut Cir W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa