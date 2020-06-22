2054 Los Lomas Dr

Amenities
This comfortable home was completely remodeled in August 2015. With its 1,560 sq. ft. this home offers more than one expects.
It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath as well as an additional office or in-law suite with a private entrance.
Ideal for a big family or a home office!
Overall Property Features:
3 bedrooms
2 bath
1 office/in-law suite
Tile and laminate flooring
New interior paint
New bathrooms in 2015
New kitchen in 2015
Lots of closet space
Washer and dryer hook up
Detached garage
Dishwasher
Range
Fridge
Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground