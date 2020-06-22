All apartments in Clearwater
2054 Los Lomas Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2054 Los Lomas Dr

2054 Los Lomas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Los Lomas Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This comfortable home was completely remodeled in August 2015. With its 1,560 sq. ft. this home offers more than one expects.
It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath as well as an additional office or in-law suite with a private entrance.
Ideal for a big family or a home office!
Overall Property Features:
3 bedrooms
2 bath
1 office/in-law suite
Tile and laminate flooring
New interior paint
New bathrooms in 2015
New kitchen in 2015
Lots of closet space
Washer and dryer hook up
Detached garage
Dishwasher
Range
Fridge
Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have any available units?
2054 Los Lomas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have?
Some of 2054 Los Lomas Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Los Lomas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Los Lomas Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Los Lomas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2054 Los Lomas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2054 Los Lomas Dr does offer parking.
Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 Los Lomas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2054 Los Lomas Dr has a pool.
Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have accessible units?
No, 2054 Los Lomas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Los Lomas Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 Los Lomas Dr has units with dishwashers.
