2054 Los Lomas Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool garage tennis court

This comfortable home was completely remodeled in August 2015. With its 1,560 sq. ft. this home offers more than one expects.

It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath as well as an additional office or in-law suite with a private entrance.

Ideal for a big family or a home office!

Overall Property Features:

3 bedrooms

2 bath

1 office/in-law suite

Tile and laminate flooring

New interior paint

New bathrooms in 2015

New kitchen in 2015

Lots of closet space

Washer and dryer hook up

Detached garage

Dishwasher

Range

Fridge

Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground