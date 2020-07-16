2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Very desirable 2/2 END UNIT Condo in Villas of Sunset Grove. Covered carport with tandem parking for 2 cars. Great layout - split bedrooms plus inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. NO carpet - all tile flooring throughout !! Sliders from living room and master out to patio. Large yard - lawn care included with rent !!! Storage shed out back for your use PLUS two storage closets in front. NOTE - there is NO POOL in Villas of Sunset Grove. Tenant must pay for all utilities.