Very desirable 2/2 END UNIT Condo in Villas of Sunset Grove. Covered carport with tandem parking for 2 cars. Great layout - split bedrooms plus inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. NO carpet - all tile flooring throughout !! Sliders from living room and master out to patio. Large yard - lawn care included with rent !!! Storage shed out back for your use PLUS two storage closets in front. NOTE - there is NO POOL in Villas of Sunset Grove. Tenant must pay for all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE have any available units?
2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE have?
Some of 2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2051 SUNSET GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.