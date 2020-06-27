All apartments in Clearwater
205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

205 S Mcmullen Booth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

205 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Price REDUCED!!Move in ready..Location location location! Immaculate, smoke free and pet free, this ground floor corner unit is the largest condo (1087 sq ft) with the most (and NEW!) windows in the community. The living room leads out to the spacious screened in patio, where you can relax after a day of fun in the sun. It also has privacy tint on the sliders, roll down hurricane shutters and a large storage closet. Recent updates include new flooring and carpeting, all new 4" baseboards throughout, high impact hurricane windows, new vanity, toilet and fresh paint. The kitchen is open concept with butcher block breakfast bar, newer appliances and a wine fridge. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, with a private access to the bathroom. Exterior of building has new paint and new carpet in the entryway. Enjoy the solar heated pool, barbecue grill and clubhouse with free wifi, cable TV, pool table, ping pong table and a full kitchen. Easy access to Tampa International Airport, St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport and beautiful Clearwater Beach! Walk and bike along the water on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and sand beach that are only three blocks away. Th Ream Wilson trail passes right across the street from the Tradewinds community. These desirable centrally located units never last long, so come call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
