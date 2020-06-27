205 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool pool table

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Price REDUCED!!Move in ready..Location location location! Immaculate, smoke free and pet free, this ground floor corner unit is the largest condo (1087 sq ft) with the most (and NEW!) windows in the community. The living room leads out to the spacious screened in patio, where you can relax after a day of fun in the sun. It also has privacy tint on the sliders, roll down hurricane shutters and a large storage closet. Recent updates include new flooring and carpeting, all new 4" baseboards throughout, high impact hurricane windows, new vanity, toilet and fresh paint. The kitchen is open concept with butcher block breakfast bar, newer appliances and a wine fridge. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, with a private access to the bathroom. Exterior of building has new paint and new carpet in the entryway. Enjoy the solar heated pool, barbecue grill and clubhouse with free wifi, cable TV, pool table, ping pong table and a full kitchen. Easy access to Tampa International Airport, St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport and beautiful Clearwater Beach! Walk and bike along the water on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and sand beach that are only three blocks away. Th Ream Wilson trail passes right across the street from the Tradewinds community. These desirable centrally located units never last long, so come call today!