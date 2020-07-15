2035 Alpine Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/136484201c ---- More photos coming soon. Finishing touches are being done on this remodeled 1st floor apartment unit. Features include: All new, updated kitchen cabinets, sink & hardware, and new granite counter tops. Name brand, newer white appliances. Bathroom has been given a new vanity, sink, and medicine cabinet. Fresh paint and ceramic tile floors throughout! New water heater just installed. Centrally located near schools, the beaches, shops and restaurants. Credit and criminal background checks. First month, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. Sorry, no pets.