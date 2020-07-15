All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2035 Alpine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2035 Alpine Rd
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

2035 Alpine Rd

2035 Alpine Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2035 Alpine Rd, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/136484201c ---- More photos coming soon. Finishing touches are being done on this remodeled 1st floor apartment unit. Features include: All new, updated kitchen cabinets, sink & hardware, and new granite counter tops. Name brand, newer white appliances. Bathroom has been given a new vanity, sink, and medicine cabinet. Fresh paint and ceramic tile floors throughout! New water heater just installed. Centrally located near schools, the beaches, shops and restaurants. Credit and criminal background checks. First month, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Alpine Rd have any available units?
2035 Alpine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 2035 Alpine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Alpine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Alpine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd offer parking?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd have a pool?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd have accessible units?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Alpine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Alpine Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2035 Alpine Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa