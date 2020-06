Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. Skycrest Terrace. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single family home has been completely remodeled. This cute home has newer paint inside and out. Newer tile and neutral throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with wood cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. There is a florida room with vinyl windows and slate flooring. Covered patio and fenced yard with sprinkler system on reclaimed water. Pets considered.