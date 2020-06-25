202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Breathtaking wide open water views! Mediterranean-style 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront pool home just a short walk to the beach. Stunning new kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Richly appointed with fine faux finishes, custom window treatments, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, imported Italian porcelain tile, gas fireplace, California Closets, and protective hurricane shutters. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with your private PebbleTec pool with spillover spa and travertine patio area. Available for 90 day lease beginning June 1, 2020.