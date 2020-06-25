All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE

202 Sand Key Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Breathtaking wide open water views! Mediterranean-style 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront pool home just a short walk to the beach. Stunning new kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Richly appointed with fine faux finishes, custom window treatments, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, imported Italian porcelain tile, gas fireplace, California Closets, and protective hurricane shutters. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle with your private PebbleTec pool with spillover spa and travertine patio area. Available for 90 day lease beginning June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have any available units?
202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have?
Some of 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 SAND KEY ESTATES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
