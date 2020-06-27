All apartments in Clearwater
1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE

1985 East Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1985 East Skyline Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just finished updates & Brand new appliances installed! Great location, conveniently located to shopping and all that US 19 has to offer without the noise and traffic! This 3 bedroom plus den/office or possible 4th bedroom, 1.5 bath home has new kitchen cabinets and appliances, updated bathroom as well new paint and flooring throughout the home. The huge screened back patio is great for entertaining and over looks the fenced yard which backs up to the Duke Energy trail which runs near St. Pete College, the Spectrum Field where the Threshers play and will eventually connect into the Pinellas trail system. Schedule appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have any available units?
1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have?
Some of 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
