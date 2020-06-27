1985 E SKYLINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just finished updates & Brand new appliances installed! Great location, conveniently located to shopping and all that US 19 has to offer without the noise and traffic! This 3 bedroom plus den/office or possible 4th bedroom, 1.5 bath home has new kitchen cabinets and appliances, updated bathroom as well new paint and flooring throughout the home. The huge screened back patio is great for entertaining and over looks the fenced yard which backs up to the Duke Energy trail which runs near St. Pete College, the Spectrum Field where the Threshers play and will eventually connect into the Pinellas trail system. Schedule appointment today!