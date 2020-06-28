All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1976 Drew Plz

1976 Drew Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Drew Plaza, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
***SEPTEMBER MOVE IN***

Spacious and Updated 3/2 in Clearwater!!!

Updated kitchen

Located on dead end street

Central heat & air

Washer & dryer hook up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds)

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Fenced in back yard

*****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*******

call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce

(RLNE3982542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Drew Plz have any available units?
1976 Drew Plz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Drew Plz have?
Some of 1976 Drew Plz's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Drew Plz currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Drew Plz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Drew Plz pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 Drew Plz is pet friendly.
Does 1976 Drew Plz offer parking?
No, 1976 Drew Plz does not offer parking.
Does 1976 Drew Plz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Drew Plz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Drew Plz have a pool?
No, 1976 Drew Plz does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Drew Plz have accessible units?
No, 1976 Drew Plz does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Drew Plz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Drew Plz does not have units with dishwashers.
